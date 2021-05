VIDEOS

Updated : May 20, 2021 11:29:45 IST

HPCL will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings today. Margins are expected to be under pressure on the back of lower marketing margins. It could come in at 2.8 percent versus 4.8 percent QoQ.

While overall revenues are expected to be up 25 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), EBITDA is expected to decline by 28 percent. Profits could decline by 44 percent.

The refining segment is expected to do well for the company where inventory gains could aid earnings. Reported GRMs could be at USD 4.3/barrel which is higher QoQ as well as year-on-year (YoY). However, core GRMs would improve only QoQ; YoY it could see a decline.

