Housing finance sector likely to see strong growth momentum: Investec Capital Services

The housing finance segment is likely to see strong growth momentum this quarter, said Nidhesh Jain of Investec Capital Services in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He expects strong assets under management (AUM) growth on HDFC, almost 4 percent sequential growth. However there could be slight pressure on margins, he said.

On Bajaj Finance, he expects strong performance on the loan growth front on sequential basis as well as strong momentum on profit and loss (P&L).

According to him, there will be slight margin pressure within housing finance companies (HFCs) but loan growth will be very strong.

