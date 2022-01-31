Hopeful of sustaining growth in Q4: Shriram City Union's YS Chakravarti

Shriram City Union Finance on Friday reported a 6 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 322 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, recording the highest ever lending. The Chennai-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 304 crore in the year-ago quarter.

It posted all-time high quarterly disbursals at Rs 7,630 crore. The company also posted a 13-quarter high net interest margin.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, YS Chakravarti, Managing Director, and CEO at Shriram City Union Finance said, “Fourth quarter depends on the two-wheeler volume because we have done about 2200 crore of two-wheeler disbursement in the third quarter which is normal in any festival season. So we hope to sustain at least, make up for a slight slowdown in the two-wheeler through our SME and gold loan disbursement. So hopefully, we should be able to match the third-quarter numbers in this quarter also.”

-With PTI inputs