Home First Finance expects to maintain 20% AUM growth in near-term

Updated : July 30, 2021 11:44:29 IST

Home First Finance Company will look to maintain assets under management (AUM) growth of 20 percent in the near term, Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

The housing finance company reported earnings for the June-ended quarter. It saw a sequential rise in yields and a decline in the cost of funds which boosted earnings. Asset quality has also remained stable.

“Year on year (YoY) growth this quarter has been 18.5 percent on the back of disbursals which are 70 percent of our previous quarter level. So, we are looking at maintaining about 20 percent growth for the next few years and are confident of reaching those numbers,” said Viswanathan.

On growth, he said, “Slippages are not that severe and we should be able to recoup in the next two quarters. Therefore, we are expecting to get back to pre-COVID numbers in the next two-three quarters.”

Viswanathan further said that yields are likely to sustain with increasing penetration in the rural markets.

