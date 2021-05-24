Hindalco sees strong demand from pharma in Q4; mgmt expects auto sector demand to bounce back

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : May 24, 2021 12:58:44 IST

Hindalco witnessed strong demand from the pharma space in the fourth quarter, Satish Pai, managing director (MD), told CNBC-TV18.

Hindalco Industries reported a sharp 51.8 percent jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at Rs 495 crore. The Aditya Birla Group company had posted a net profit of Rs 326 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue during Q4FY21 increased 44.2 percent to Rs 14,412 crore from Rs 9,992 crore, YoY.

“The pharmaceutical and the packaging industry have been the biggest demand drivers for us. Now the auto sector has picked back up and the underlying demand is strong. The building and construction sector had started to show green shoots. We have to see what happens in this quarter because the underlying demand is there but workers have not been able to work on the construction sites,” Pai said.

On copper expansion, he said, “We will consider expansion but we are going to increase the capacity using scrappage melting of copper and both aluminium and copper are going to benefit from electrification. However, the demand is good but there is also a supply-side issue which is driving copper prices much higher.”

For the entire management interview, watch the video