Hindalco Q4 Preview | Revenue may grow by 33.2%; margin likely to grow 18.5%

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship, is likely to report March quarter 2022 (Q4FY22) results on Thursday, May 26.
|Hindalco Earnings Estimate Q4FY22 (YoY)
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY21
|Revenue From Operations
|Rs 19,200 crore
|Rs 14,412 crore
|Operating Profit
|Rs 3,548 crore
|Rs 1,487 crore
|Margin
|18.5 percent
|10.3 percent
|Profit After Tax
|Rs 1,800 crore
|Rs 495 crore
The analysts are expecting a growth of 33.2 percent on the topline at around Rs 19,200 crore against Rs 14,412 crore. Coming to margins, it is expected to improve a bit around 18.5 percent against 10.3 percent.
Analysts expect operating profit on a low basis and can come at around Rs 3,548 crore versus Rs 1,487 crore. However, these numbers are backdated.
The factors at play are - commodity prices have spiked up, the aluminium business is going to deliver an absolutely stellar set of numbers and the copper business as well will see a bit of an improvement.
For Hindalco, the Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) numbers (including Utkal) should come in at around Rs 4,176 crore.
The stock has seen a sharp correction, so management commentary is something that the street will be looking forward to and also their capex plans from hereon.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza for more details.