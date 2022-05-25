Hindalco Q4 Preview | Revenue may grow by 33.2%; margin likely to grow 18.5%

Hindalco will be reporting its fourth-quarter numbers on May 26, 2022. The factors at play are - commodity prices have spiked up, the aluminium business is going to deliver an absolutely stellar set of numbers and the copper business as well will see a bit of an improvement.

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship, is likely to report March quarter 2022 (Q4FY22) results on Thursday, May 26.

Hindalco Earnings Estimate Q4FY22 (YoY) CNBC-TV18 Poll Q4FY21 Revenue From Operations Rs 19,200 crore Rs 14,412 crore Operating Profit Rs 3,548 crore Rs 1,487 crore Margin 18.5 percent 10.3 percent Profit After Tax Rs 1,800 crore Rs 495 crore

The analysts are expecting a growth of 33.2 percent on the topline at around Rs 19,200 crore against Rs 14,412 crore. Coming to margins, it is expected to improve a bit around 18.5 percent against 10.3 percent.

Analysts expect operating profit on a low basis and can come at around Rs 3,548 crore versus Rs 1,487 crore. However, these numbers are backdated.

For Hindalco, the Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) numbers (including Utkal) should come in at around Rs 4,176 crore.

The stock has seen a sharp correction, so management commentary is something that the street will be looking forward to and also their capex plans from hereon.

