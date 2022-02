Hindalco is scheduled to report its Q3FY22 earnings on Thursday (10 February). CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenues to grow by 49 percent at Rs 16,857 crore against Rs 11,351 crore in Q3FY21. EBITDA is likely to come at Rs 3,430 crore.

Operating margins is likely to grow by 19.2 percent versus 10.4 percent on a year on year basis. Profit after tax is also expected to increase by 375 percent at Rs 1,615 crore.

The poll does not include numbers from Utkal refinery.

