High demand for COVID-related respiratory products, says Poly Medicure MD

Updated : May 25, 2021 14:47:47 IST

Himanshu Baid, Managing Director at Poly Medicure, on Tuesday, said there is a high demand for COVID-related respiratory products.

Poly Medicure, the manufacturer of medical devices and disposables, reported earnings for the March-ended quarter. Revenue was up 24 percent but margins have come off on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Baid said, “The demand for respiratory products is very high right now and we see it to be the same for the next 2-3 months. Therefore, the demand will come back for other products like surgical and infusion after the COVID wave.”

He said, “For FY22, our guidance is 17-18 percent, but 70 percent of our revenue comes from exports. So export is also a big trigger for us. The markets have started opening, so we see a pent-up demand coming from export markets because the majority of our revenue comes from Europe. Therefore, we see a demand coming from those markets also.”

