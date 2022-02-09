Hero MotoCorp Q3FY22 earnings preview: Street expects weak quarter, revenues to fall by 21%

Hero MotoCorp will report its Q3FY22 results tomorrow, February 10, 2022. The company is expected to report a weak set of numbers this time around.

Hero MotoCorp will report its Q3FY22 results tomorrow, February 10, 2022. The company is expected to report a weak set of numbers this time around. Demand has been under pressure, there is rural distress, there is a semiconductor shortage and all of this, put together, has impacted the two-wheeler sector in a big way.

Overall, the analysts are expecting the revenues to fall by 21 percent, the margins are expected to fall substantially to 11.7 percent versus 14.5 percent. In Q3, the volumes for Hero MotoCorp were down 30 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis, down 10 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the margins will be protected a tad bit because of the cost cutting programme leap that the company had announced many years ago, the benefits of which could accrue in this quarter.

