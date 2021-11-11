Hero MotoCorp Q2FY22 preview: Revenues expected to fall 15% YoY

Hero MotoCorp is expected to post a weak set of numbers in Q2. No demand recovery in the rural markets led to a double-digit volume decline. Overall volumes would be down 20 percent YoY, which would lead to a revenue fall of about 15 percent.

Hero MotoCorp is expected to post a weak set of numbers in the second quarter. There has been no demand recovery in the rural markets and that has led to a double-digit volume decline for Hero MotoCorp. Overall volumes would be down 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2, which will lead to a revenue fall of about 15 percent.

However, the saving grace has been that the company took price hikes, so the average selling price has gone up above 6 percent YoY, which could help the company in some way maintain the margins. However, on YoY basis, margins are expected to fall to 11.5 percent versus 13.7 percent.

High raw material cost pressures will definitely impact their gross margins this time around and on the profitability front as well there is expected to be a fall of around 29 percent. The stock has underperformed the auto sector this quarter.