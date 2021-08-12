Hero MotoCorp Q1FY22 preview: Street expects margins to decline

Hero MotoCorp will report its first-quarter earnings today (August 12). On a year on year basis, the numbers are expected to be quite strong on the back of a low base. However, the sequential decline is quite sharp on the back of the second COVID wave hitting demand.

The post-festive season demand fell and volumes have fallen almost 34 percent on a quarter on quarter basis coming in at 10.24 lakh units.

Analysts expect the margins also to decline quarter and quarter because of negative operating leverage. However, the gross margins will be stable because the higher raw material costs were offset by the price increases that the company took.

The stock has been range-bound in the last couple of months, but in 2021, the stock is down almost 10 percent.

For more, watch the video