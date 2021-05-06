Hero Moto Q4FY21 preview: 35% revenue growth expected; QoQ margins to struggle

VIDEOS

The street is working with 35 percent revenue growth on quarter on quarter (QoQ) aided by 18 percent volume growth and about 17 percent improvement in the company’s pricing due to BS-VI as well as the price increases that the company has taken to offset the cost inflation.

EBITDA margin will expand on a year on year (YoY) basis because the operating leverage is strong enough to offset the rise in commodity prices. However, QoQ margins will be under pressure. So, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll, it should be down by 170 bps to 12.8 percent.

On the back of commodity prices increases, profits will be up close to 13 percent.

The focus will be twofold going ahead. One will be on sales and the second will be on margins because on sales the company in the month of April had announced a 4-day voluntary shutdown and for the month of May they have already said the factories will be shut will May 10.

Rural demand had impacted a lot more compared to last time which is why peers like Bajaj Auto’s numbers were looking much better because of their focus on exports and in that sense Hero Motocorp is losing out because of its rural focus compared to its peer and also rise in commodity prices could put pressure on company’s medium-term margin range of 14-15 percent and also as a long-term fear in the market is the sharp rise in an electric two-wheeler, but this quarter 35 percent revenue growth, margin compression on QoQ is what the street is expecting.

