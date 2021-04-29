Here’s what experts make of HUL’s Q4 earnings

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : April 29, 2021 03:36:53 IST

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 44.8 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 2,190 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, beating CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 1,975 crore.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,512 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations during Q4FY21 rose 35 percent to Rs 12,433 crore from Rs 9,211 crore. CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimated revenue of Rs 12,020 crore.

Reacting to the numbers, market expert Prakash Diwan said, “Pretty happy with the numbers and I am sure the market will like looking at this for incremental inflows.”

Meanwhile, Shirish Pardeshi, FMCG analyst at Centrum Broking said, “The number is very impressive. We were estimating about 14 percent odd volume growth, the volume came ahead of that, but important to see is growth, which has come after a long time, which was expected and it has come ahead of expectations.”

Naveen Kulkarni, CIO of Axis Securities said, “There has been some bit of cost management which has helped the EBITDA growth but revenue-wise they have managed to meet street’s expectations, there has been an improvement on a sequential basis in homecare segment which was expected. Food and refreshment have done well and that was expected, margins have also bounced back. So overall the performance is largely inline.”

For more details, watch the video