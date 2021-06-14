Heranba Industries Q4FY21: Expect around 20% revenue growth in FY22, says management

VIDEOS

June 14, 2021 12:13:03 IST

Heranba Industries’ Q4FY21 net profit rose around 65 percent and margins expanded to 21.5 percent versus 12 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Detailing the numbers, Raghuram Shetty, Managing Director of the company, said that the business has seen growth across segments and expects it to be very good in the next 4-5 months.

“Across the nation, the rainfall is good. Kharif demand has started and if you see YoY growth, this year also the demand is picking up. From June 15 onwards, kharif will be in full swing and another 4-5 months business will be very good,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Shetty is expecting an 18-20 percent revenue growth in FY22. “If you see the last 3 years, we have grown approximately at 20 percent. Coming forward also, approximately 18-20 percent growth will come from the revenue side. Similarly, EBITDA and PAT also will be achieved,” he said.

He also said that the capacity utilisation is around 18-20 percent in the existing units, and the company is awaiting government approval for capacity expansion in the third unit.