Healthcare Global Q4FY21: As COVID occupancy declines, management bets on fertility biz, diagnostics

Updated : June 18, 2021 13:38:49 IST

Healthcare Global's fourth quarter (Q4FY21) losses have expanded due to an exceptional outflow of Rs 85 crore, but margins have held steady this quarter.

Dr BS Ajaikumar, Chairman and CEO of the company said there were losses due to COVID-19, but there are signs of improvement.

“Some of the losses we had is because of the two waves of COVID. We being specialized in oncology, we have held reasonably and going forward we see signs of things improving significantly,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Ajaikumar said that COVID-19 occupancies have reduced from peak of 80-90 percent and added that the fertility business was getting back on track.

In terms of oncology, he said that the occupancy is around 50 percent as most of the patients are outpatients and measured via footfalls which have risen.

He also said that the company is looking at some opportunities to expand diagnostics such as super specialities.

“We are definitely looking at some opportunities to expand, not only in the field of regular lab work, but also in a super speciality, particularly immunohistochemistry, molecular diagnostics, and genomics,” he elaborated.