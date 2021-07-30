  • SENSEX
HDFC Q1 earnings preview: Street expects NII growth of 22%

Updated : July 30, 2021 16:58:15 IST

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is scheduled to report its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 2.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the mortgage lender to post a drop of 5 percent in net profit on a year-on-year basis.

They have also estimated HDFC's growth in net interest income (NII) at 22 percent for the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

Abhishek Kothari reports that as per the Q1 FY22 business update by the company, the assets under management (AUM) are likely to grow 2 percent on a sequential (QoQ) basis, and the net interest margins (NIMs) could improve on account of a decline in the cost of funds.

However the company's provisions are likely to remain elevated.

On Friday, shares in HDFC rose 1.24 percent higher at Rs 2,443.90 apiece on BSE, breaking a five-day losing spree. The stock outperformed the S&P BSE Sensex index, which ended a volatile session with a cut of 66.23 points or 0.13 percent at 52,586.84.

HDFC shares are down 4.48 percent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
