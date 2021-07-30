HDFC Q1 earnings preview: Street expects NII growth of 22%

VIDEOS

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is scheduled to report its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 2.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the mortgage lender to post a drop of 5 percent in net profit on a year-on-year basis.

They have also estimated HDFC's growth in net interest income (NII) at 22 percent for the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

Abhishek Kothari reports that as per the Q1 FY22 business update by the company, the assets under management (AUM) are likely to grow 2 percent on a sequential (QoQ) basis, and the net interest margins (NIMs) could improve on account of a decline in the cost of funds.

However the company's provisions are likely to remain elevated.

