Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is set to report its earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022 on Monday, May 2, with the Street largely expecting a muted quarter but pressure on the overall stressed portfolio to come down owing to a reduction in restructured loans.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the assets under management (AUM) to grow 13 percent year-on-year and about 4 percent sequentially. The Street expects the profit to grow 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,306.7 crore from Rs 3,179 crore, a lower YoY growth from last quarter's 11 percent. The net profit is likely to grow about 1.4 percent sequentially.

The net interest margin (NIM) is likely to improve on a sequential basis while the credit cost is expected to remain muted.

The net interest income (NII) is expected to see a growth of 7.2 percent year-on-year at Rs 4,358 crore against Rs 4,064 crore. It will increase 1.7 percent sequentially.

The stock closed flat at Rs 2,228.15 on Friday, ahead of its earnings announcement. This week the stock has moved up nearly 3 percent from Rs 2,166 on April 25 to today's closing price.

In the last quarter, the mortgage lender had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,260.69 crore, up 11.44 percent year-on-year.

The total revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,783 crore against Rs 11,707 crore during the same period last year.

During the nine months to December 31, 2021, the company's average size of individual loans was recorded at Rs 32.3 lakh, up from the previous year's Rs 28.5 lakh.