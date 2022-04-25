HDFC Life likely to see 6% growth on annual premium equivalent basis in Q4

HDFC Life Q4 earnings preview: Value of new business (VNB) is expected to grow by 6 percent at Rs 823 crore on a year on year (YoY) basis, while VNB margin is likely to be at 26.3 percent versus 26.9 percent last year.

HDFC Life, a subsidiary of Housing Development Finance Corporation, is set to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter of financial year 2022, on Tuesday.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects total annualised premium equivalent (APE) -- annualised premium from the new business plus 10 percent of the first single premium -- to grow by 6 percent at Rs 3,050 crore against the Rs 2,881 crore seen during the same period last year.

Value of new business (VNB) is also expected to grow by 6 percent at Rs 823 crore on a year on year (YoY) basis, while VNB margin is likely to be at 26.3 percent versus 26.9 percent last year.

The stock closed 2.49 percent lower at Rs 540.25 per share ahead of the Q4 earnings announcements.

