HDFC Bank third quarter results preview; lender expected to post best loan growth in 6 quarters

HDFC Bank the earnings momentum on a sequential basis can be the best in the last four quarters. The business update from the bank says that the loan growth is the best in the last six quarters year-on-year and about seven quarters best in terms of sequential loan growth.

Advances were up 16.4 percent year-on-year and about 5.1 percent on a sequential basis. The credit deposit ratio has improved to 87.1 when compared to 85.2 percent in the same quarter last year and about 85.24 percent in the previous quarter.

The casa ratio or the low-cost deposit ratio is the best in last 19 quarters coming in at 47 percent.

Things to watch are will the net interest margin remain stable or improve on a sequential basis, recovery, and upgrades to aid asset quality, and restructured book movement will be watched closely.

