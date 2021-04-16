HDFC Bank Q4FY21 earnings: Profit growth expected to be highest in 4 quarters

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 16, 2021 05:56 PM IST

HDFC Bank is expected to report mixed Q4FY21 earnings. The NII growth could be the slowest in last 23 quarters, while the profit growth to be the highest in last 4 quarters.

The key thing to watch out for is the net interest margin (NIM) movement, which could be on the lower side due to pressure on loan growth. Slippages are also expected to be at Rs 5,000 crore as compared to Rs 4,900 crore in the previous quarter.

CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari gets details on what to expect from the numbers.