HDFC Bank Q2 earnings: Here’s what to expect

Updated : October 16, 2020 04:15 PM IST

HDFC Bank will be reporting its Q2 earnings on October 17. Analysts expect net interest margin (NII) may be flat or even higher, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Slippages are expected to remain at about Rs 3,200 crore, according to Philip Capital. Provisions are expected to remain elevated due to moratorium. The financial performance of HDB Financial is also one of the key things to watch out for this quarter.

A CNBC-TV18 poll suggests an NII growth of close to 18 percent YoY and about 1.7 percent sequentially Net profit on account of elevated provision is estimated to grow by 14.5 percent YoY, and up about 9.2 percent sequentially.