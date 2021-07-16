HDFC Bank Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects profit to go up by 20% YoY

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : July 16, 2021 09:51:06 IST

HDFC Bank will be reporting its Q1FY22 earnings numbers on Saturday, July 17. The bank has already given its business update, its loan growth momentum continues to remain better than the industry level and that is why it is gaining market share.

Deposits are up 13.2 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and about 0.8 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the advances are up 14.4 percent on a YoY basis and about 1.4 percent sequentially.

The market share in loan book continues to gain momentum, and is up about 24 basis points (bps) sequentially.

Analysts are factoring in net interest margins (NIMs) to improve by 10-15 bps sequentially to about 4.35 percent. Slippages can be around Rs 4,000 crore as per Phillip Capital estimates versus Rs 4,700 crore recorded in the previous quarter. Provisions are expected to remain elevated.

CNBC-TV18’s poll suggests net interest income (NII) growth of 13 percent on a YoY basis and about 3.5 percent sequentially while profit is expected to go up about 20 percent on a YoY basis but decline by 2.5 percent on a QoQ basis.