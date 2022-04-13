HDFC Bank Jan-Mar earnings preview: Street expects net profit to increase 26% to Rs 10,347 crore

The Street is anticipating the best NII growth in the last four quarters, and the best in profit after tax (PAT) in the nine quarters.

HDFC Bank will report its financial results for the January-March period on Saturday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the lender to report a net profit of Rs 10,347.1 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22, an increase of 26.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.

They estimate the lender's net interest income (NII) -- the difference between the interest earned and the interest expended -- to grow 14.8 percent on year to Rs 19,660.2 crore.

Analysts expect the net interest margin -- a key measure of profitability for lenders- -- of HDFC Bank to remain stable or improve on a sequential basis.

Slippages are expected to stand at Rs 4,200 crore for the three-month period, according to CLSA.

