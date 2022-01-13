HCL Technologies Q3FY22 earnings preview: Street expects dollar revenue growth of 3.7%

HCL Technologies will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings numbers on January 14, 2022. The analysts are expecting a good quarter, a dollar revenue growth of 3.7 percent sequentially, a constant currency revenue growth of 3.7-4 percent.

Growth will be led not by the IT services business, which will be impacted by the usual seasonal furlough but more by the company’s product business, which it had acquired from IBM. The reason is in the prior quarter, a lot of deal signings got pushed forward which is why the Q2FY22 was weak for HCL Technologies and that miss is likely to get recovered in this quarter.

Margins are seen slightly up at 19.5 percent according to CNBC-TV18’s poll and that will drive profits of about Rs 3,400 crore.

