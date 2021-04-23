HCL Tech Q4FY21 preview: Strong quarterly earnings in offing

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 23, 2021 06:32:14 IST

HCL Technologies will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings today. It is expected to post a good quarter with dollar revenue growth of 3.7 percent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Constant currency revenue growth is expected to be around 3 percent which is at the upper end of the company’s guidance of 2-3 percent. However, margins are expected to be under severe pressure on account of wage hikes and the Rs 700 crore special bonus it announced for all its employees.

According to CNBC-TV18’s poll, EBIT could be down to 18.8 percent and profits could decline 25 percent sequentially.

Reema Tendulkar gets more details on what to expect from the numbers.