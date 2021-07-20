Havells India Q1 preview: Street expects strong revenue growth on low base, EBITDA margin expansion

VIDEOS

Updated : July 20, 2021 16:44:34 IST

Havells India will be reporting its first-quarter earnings tomorrow. The company is expected to report a strong quarter on account of a low base.

Revenue growth for Q1 is seen at 53 percent, around 350 basis point improvement in EBITDA margins at around 12.4 percent and the net profit is also seen up 180 percent.

High revenues would be on account of the low base but there could be some tempering due problems we had in month of May on account of COVID second wave. Also, gross margins could be under pressure because of higher commodity costs but a lot of other cost efficiencies will play in favour of the company, and hence EBITDA margin expansion is likely.

