Happiest Minds Q3 profit jumps 16%; management expects realisation uptick

IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Friday reported a 16.1 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.92 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue during October-December 2021 grew 47.2 percent to Rs 283.94 crore as compared with Rs 192.84 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said.

To know more about the earnings and the road ahead CNBC-TV18 spoke to, Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Product Engineering Services at Happiest Minds and Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director and CFO at Happiest Minds.

With text inputs from PTI.