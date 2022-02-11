Gujarat Pipavav sees strong 2022 start but management says recovery taking longer than expected

Jakob Friis Sorensen, managing director of Gujarat Pipavav Port, said that recovery is taking a lot longer than expected.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sorensen said, “I do think there is light at the tunnel but it is taking a lot longer than we all hope for with the recovery. There is a whole global disruption of international transportation.”

He further said that January has started on a stronger note.

“The two last quarter were flat on container business although we have gained 3 new waterfront customers, they are struggling. I think on the waterfront, there is not much that we can do directly but on the land side we are working intensely with all our stakeholders to drive the business and to ease the supply chain,” said Sorensen.

