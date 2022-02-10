Gujarat Alkalies Q3 revenue rises by 65%, margins grow 34%

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported a revenue growth of 65 percent at Rs 1,075 crore in quarter ended December 2021. The company had reported revenues of Rs 650 crore in same quarter last year.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported a revenue growth of 65 percent at Rs 1,075 crore in quarter ended December 2021. The company had reported revenues of Rs 650 crore in same quarter last year.

The company's Q3 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 364 crore against Rs 79 crore on a year on year basis.

Q3FY22 margins saw a growth of 33.9 percent versus 12.1 percent in Q3FY21. The Q3 net profit increased to Rs 201 crore versus Rs 33 crore in same quarter last year.

To discuss the quarterly earnings and the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Harshad Patel, IAS & Managing Director at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals.

Watch video for more.