GSFC looking to set up phosphoric acid plant

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals (GSFC) is planning to set up a phosphoric acid plant, VD Nanavaty, chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director (ED) of finance, told CNBC-TV18.

The manufacturer of fertilisers and industrial chemicals reported good earnings for the June-ended quarter both on a year-on-year (YoY) and sequential basis. The growth this time around was led by the industrial products segment.

“On a larger scale, we are thinking of putting up a phosphoric acid plant with a capex of around Rs 1,500-2,000 crore.” Nanavaty said.

He further said that the company is also planning to set up an ammonia nitrate plant with a capacity of 400 mtpd.

On subsidy, Nanavaty said, “The government has been paying subsidies regularly and the outstanding subsidy is around Rs 500-600 crore.”

