Greenlam Industries expects over Rs 400 crore revenue per quarter going forward

Updated : July 29, 2021 15:41:05 IST

Greenlam Industries expects to report revenue of over Rs 400 crore per quarter going forward, Saurabh Mittal, MD and CEO, told CNBC-TV18 on July 29.

The remark comes two days after the laminate manufacturing company reported an increase in its revenue year on year (YoY) for the quarter ended June 30. The firm’s revenue was, however, down 19 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) due to the second wave of COVID-19.

“We did about Rs 415 crore in Q4 of FY21 and that kind of revenue run rate on a quarterly basis can be achieved, maybe beyond that also. So from a growth perspective versus what we did last year, we should be in a band of anything above 20-25 percent plus,” Mittal said.

Mittal said the demand scenario for the international business looks very strong and so does the demand recovery for domestic business. “In the month of July, we are at an optimal run rate in terms of manufacturing sales growth,” he said.

The Greenlam Industries CEO said that the run rate going ahead will depend on how the third COVID-19 wave plays out. “Assuming that things remain normal, what we did in Q4 FY21 is something we can sustain going ahead for the next three quarters,” he asserted.

He added that the company took a price hike of 1.5-2 percent in domestic business.

