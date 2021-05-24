  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Business

Grasim Q4 earnings: Street expects topline growth of 7-8%

Updated : May 24, 2021 14:49:58 IST

Grasim holds a large stake UltraTech Cement so the consolidated numbers will include that so bulk of the EBITDA and the profit building number is already known.

All eyes today will be on the Viscose Staple Fiber (VSF), as well as on the chemical business, but for Grasim more than the results at times you want to hear the management commentary and always we will be keeping an eye on the capital expenditure program from FY22, what is the allocation strategy and also an kind of commentary in terms of their foray into the paints business that will be something that the street will be looking out for.

On standalone numbers, the CNBC-TV18 poll is working with a topline number of around 7-8 percent odd but the operating profit will see a sharp surge and could jump up by 120 percent odd. Most of the street are working with this broad range of around Rs 820-880 crore or thereabouts

CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza gets more details. CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza gets more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement