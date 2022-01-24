Gold loan traction improving, expect growth in Q4FY22: CSB Bank

CSB Bank expects gold loan growth in Q4 to be much stronger than Q3 rates, CVR Rajendran, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

The bank, in its quarterly earnings report on Friday, reported a total income of Rs 579.81 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against Rs 555.64 crore a quarter previously. The bank also reported a net profit of Rs 148.25 crore, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 25% from Rs 118.57 crore.

“The traction is improving (in gold loan); we have grown 7 percent during the current quarter and I am confident the growth rate will increase going forward. This year the Q4 growth will be much better than Q3 and when the economy comes back, the gold loan growth will be at the original level of 30-40 percent,” said Rajendran.

On corporate loan book, he said, “Corporate loan book has grown because we use corporate loan only for parking our surplus. Corporate loans are encouraged when there is excess liquidity. When the liquidity dries up, we increase the prices and if possible, retain otherwise we replace with better yielding assets.”

