Going forward, IGL targeting 10% growth

By Sonal Bhutra   IST (Updated)
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has delivered better than expected margins despite a sequential decline. Volumes reported were also in-line with estimates. AK Jana, Managing Director of IGL discussed the earnings fineprint as well as business outlook.

Currently the company is witnessing 6 percent growth and is targeting for 10 percent growth going forward.
Electric vehicles (EV) will be a big challenge for the company but it is expected to take long time, he said.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
