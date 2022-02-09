Going forward, IGL targeting 10% growth

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has delivered better than expected margins despite a sequential decline. Volumes reported were also in-line with estimates. AK Jana, Managing Director of IGL discussed the earnings fineprint as well as business outlook.

Currently the company is witnessing 6 percent growth and is targeting for 10 percent growth going forward.

Electric vehicles (EV) will be a big challenge for the company but it is expected to take long time, he said.

