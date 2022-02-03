Going forward, Dabur India expects high single-digit growth in chyawanprash and honey

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India posted its set of Q3FY22 earnings. The company saw a miss on volumes due to high sales of Chyawanprash and Honey in the same quarter last year. Mohit Malhotra, CEO at Dabur India discussed the earnings fineprint.

The business has done very well with the exception of Chyawanprash and Honey, he said. However, he expects to see high single digit growth in Chyawanprash and Honey going forward.

Pre-COVID Chyawanprash and Honey always used to grow in high single digits for the company and he expects this to continue. The penetration levels of both these brands have gone up. Chyawanprash’s penetration levels have doubled to 8 percent from 4 percent since COVID-19 , he said.

