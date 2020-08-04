Godrej Consumer results preview: Insecticides, hygiene products to drive volume growth

VIDEOS

Godrej Consumer Products will be in focus today ahead of its Q1FY21 earnings. Overall sales will be marginally lower than what it did in the last quarter.

The company's India business will do well -- with volume growth of close to around 4-5 percent. This will be driven by household insecticides and hygiene products. Discretionary products like hair colour etc is not expected to do too well.

About 50 percent of the company's revenues come from outside India -- majorly from Indonesia, which is expected to do fairly well while Africa, US and the Middle East may not do well because of the coronavirus lockdown.

CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo lists out the street expectations.