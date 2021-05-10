Godrej Consumer Q4FY21 preview: Healthy numbers expected with approx 25% sales growth

VIDEOS

Updated : May 10, 2021 07:12:01 IST

Godrej Consumer Products is expected to report a good set of Q4FY21 earnings on account of a favourable base. However, the management’s outlook on near term uncertainty and inflation in raw material prices will be key to watch out for.

Overall Q4 sales growth is seen in the mid-20 percent range led by 30 percent growth seen in the India business which will be driven by volume growth and price hikes that the company had taken in the soaps portfolio.

In the international business, Indonesia is likely to post mid-single-digit growth. Africa, the US, and the Middle East are expected to see constant currency growth around 30 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo gets more details on what to expect from the numbers.