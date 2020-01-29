Godrej Consumer Q3 earnings: Net profit likely to grow by 6.5%

Mumbai-based consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products is set to declare its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The stock is about 10.5 percent away from a record high.Here are the key things to keep in mind ahead of its Q3 earnings:
- The company said that it has posted marginally higher than mid-single-digit volume growth. The volume growth was led by a recovery in its new products.
- The company has also spent more on advertising and publicity.
- Businesses in Indonesia, Africa, US and Middle-East saw a decent performance in Q3.
- Revenue growth of about 3 percent on a consolidated basis is expected.
- The EBITDA is expected to jump 7.5 percent, meaning a margin expansion of over 100 bps.
- Net profit is expected to jump by about 6.5 percent.
- Domestic volume growth is seen between 6 percent and 7 percent.
- Soap business is likely to grow by 3-5 percent, household insecticides by 6-8 percent and hair colour by 7-9 percent.