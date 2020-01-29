Associate Partner
Godrej Consumer Q3 earnings: Net profit likely to grow by 6.5%

Updated : January 29, 2020 10:08 AM IST

Mumbai-based consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products is set to declare its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The stock is about 10.5 percent away from a record high.

Here are the key things to keep in mind ahead of its Q3 earnings:

  • The company said that it has posted marginally higher than mid-single-digit volume growth. The volume growth was led by a recovery in its new products.

  • The company has also spent more on advertising and publicity.

  • Businesses in Indonesia, Africa, US and Middle-East saw a decent performance in Q3.

  • Revenue growth of about 3 percent on a consolidated basis is expected.

  • The EBITDA is expected to jump 7.5 percent, meaning a margin expansion of over 100 bps.

  • Net profit is expected to jump by about 6.5 percent.

  • Domestic volume growth is seen between 6 percent and 7 percent.

  • Soap business is likely to grow by 3-5 percent, household insecticides by 6-8 percent and hair colour by 7-9 percent.
