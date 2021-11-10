Godrej Consumer Q2FY22 preview: Street expects 9% revenue growth

The analysts are working with a number of Rs 3175 crores on the top line that is a 9 percent growth

Godrej Consumer is down almost 15 percent from the highs on inflation concerns from the day HUL reported its numbers.

The cheat sheet says that the second quarter consolidated revenue is likely to be growing in high single digits and margins will contract on account of lag in input cost inflation and price hikes that the company has taken.

For India, they expect double-digit sales growth this time around and for Indonesia, there will be a marginal decline in constant currency sales and good growth in terms of mid-teens seen in Africa, the USA as well as the Middle East.

Putting all these numbers from the cheat sheet together, the analysts are working with a number of Rs 3175 crores on the top line that is a 9 percent growth. As per the CNBC-TV18 poll, EBITDA grows a tad slower at 3 percent, just shy of that Rs 700 crore mark, at Rs 693 crores. A 21.8 percent margin would mean almost 120-130 basis points contraction and the net profit at Rs 494 crores.

The management commentary will be key because this is the first time it will come in from the new CEO Sudhir Sitapati.