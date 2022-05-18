Godrej Consumer fourth quarter margins to remain flat, revenues may grow by 6%

Godrej Consumer is scheduled to report its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday. CNBC-TV18 expects revenues to increase by 6 percent at Rs 2,895 crore in quarter ended March 2022. The company had reported revenues of Rs 2,730.7 crore in same quarter last year.

Godrej Consumer is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

CNBC-TV18 expects revenues to increase by 6 percent at Rs 2,895 crore in the March quarter. The company had reported revenues of Rs 2,730.7 crore in same quarter last year.

EBITDA is likely to remain flat at Rs 550 crore against Rs 549 crore on a year-on-year basis. While margins are expected to come at 19 percent, profit after tax is likely to grow by 5 percent at Rs 384 crore.

In its fourth-quarter business update, the company had said that on a consolidated basis, it has seen around mid-single digit sort of revenue and the margins had fallen on a year on year basis.

The company had said that for financial year 2023, it is targeting a double-digit revenue growth aided by price hikes.

The stock is down 27 percent from its 52-week high and trades at 44x FY23 earnings.

