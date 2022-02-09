Godrej Consumer expects gross margins to improve, EBITDA margin to see mid-range recovery

Godrej Consumer reported its Q3FY22 earnings numbers. Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO of the company discussed the earnings fineprint and business outlook.

Unless there is significant further hyperinflation from the current levels – which is possible but perhaps not likely – he feels gross margins will sequentially improve, he said.

He anticipates medium-ranging recovery in EBITDA margins going forward, he added.

Across categories and across continents, while the value growth has varied quite a lot based on pricing, volume growth has roughly been in the ballpark of everything else, so they have been relatively low, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video