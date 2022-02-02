Godawari Power to increase price by 5-10% in fourth quarter

Godawari Power and Ispat will see an increase in prices by 5-10 percent in Q4FY22, Abhishek Agrawal, executive director, told CNBC-TV18.

An integrated steel manufacturer reported good earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter.

Agrawal said that pellet prices have been strong in January 2022.

Talking about business, he said, “Our capacity is 2.4 million tonne whereas around 30 percent goes for an in-house convention for steelmaking. So our sales will be 1.6-1.7 million tonne and we will maintain the target of 1.6 million tonne.”

“On the pricing side, for Q4, we are hopeful that there should be a marginal increase by 5-10 percent if China is on an upward trend. So it all depends on the international market of iron ore, which at the moment looks bullish,” said Agrawal.

He expects EBITDA will be better than the guidance.

On fundraising, he said that the company has no plans for raising funds from the market. He said, “We have no plans to raise debt at the moment. We are still working on the new steel plant. So depending on how it moves, we will take a call.”

