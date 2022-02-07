Go Fashion won't move focus from bottomwear segment, will add more products

Go Fashion posted a good set of Q3 earnings with healthy growth on all fronts. Gautam Saraogi, ED and CEO of Go Fashion discussed the numbers and the way forward.

According to him, bottomwear product is a very huge category. Seeing the huge runway of growth, the company wants to stay focused on bottomwear and not diversify into other products. However, it is going to add new and new products in the bottomwear category, he said.

Go Fashion sees a lot of shift from unorganized to organized market. He believes the company will be able to grow for more than 20 percent growth for next few years.

