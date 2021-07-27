GNA Axles expects 30-35% growth in FY22; says current capacity utilisation at 70-75%

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : July 27, 2021 12:39:28 IST

GNA Axles is hopeful of 30-35 percent growth in FY22, Ranbir Singh, president and CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

The company reported strong earnings for the June-ended quarter. The company’s revenue came in at Rs 328.96 crore in June 2021 versus Rs. 81.33 crore in the year-ago period, while its quarterly net profit stood at Rs. 29.48 crore in June 2021 versus Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2020. Its EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs. 54.98 crore in June 2021 versus Rs. 6.00 crore in the year-ago period. So, this period saw the company’s revenue is up for the fourth straight quarter and also witnessed the margins getting improved both year on year (YoY) and a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis to over 16 percent.

“We are hopeful that this time we will be able to perform over 30 to 35 percent. We have added another 15-20 percent in overall capacity and in the next two quarters, we will be doing further debottlenecking. Now our utilization is already 70-75 percent, but another 10 percent capacity will be added by the end of this year,” said Singh.

On growth, Singh said, “Next two quarters are going to be very strong and we will be able to perform as equivalent to Q1 of this year. There is a strong market from North America and Europe and we are hopeful about the domestic market also and we expect overall growth between 2 percent and 4 percent in tractors in domestic markets.”

For the entire management interview, watch the video