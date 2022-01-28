GMDC: Will look at a dividend pay-out vs buyback

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) will look at a dividend pay-out versus buyback, Roopwant Singh, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) will look at a dividend pay-out versus buyback, Roopwant Singh, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

Minerals and lignite mining company reported a solid set of earnings for the December, 31, 2021-ended quarter. Revenue has surged over 120 percent this time and margin has come in at 28 percent. The cash on books for the company is also healthy at around Rs 1,200 crore.

“No buyback, dividend they (shareholders) should look forward to depending on how Q4 ends; good or better than Q3,” said Singh.

The company, said Singh, is looking at developing rare earth minerals. He believes that the opportunity could be northwards of Rs 500 crore.

He further said that the rare earth mineral project will be a joint venture with the Government of Gujarat.

On business, GMDC expects to close FY22 with sales volumes of 8 million tonne and have an ambitious sales volumes target of 10 million tonne in FY23.

For more details, watch the accompanying video