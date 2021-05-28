Glenmark Pharma Q4FY21 preview: Street expects 3% revenue growth

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : May 28, 2021 13:26:52 IST

Glenmark Pharma is expected to have revenue growth of around 3 percent and margins at 19 percent versus 16.8 percent year on year (YoY) in its fourth-quarter performance report.

The street is working with a profit of Rs 254 crore odd. Growth is expected to be supported by both Indian as well as active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business. India is estimated to grow 14 percent partly benefiting from COVID-19.

The US business showing continued recovery from Q3 levels because the US is estimated to grow to around USD 112-114 million in terms of sales as compared to USD 105-106 million that they did in Q3 aided by drugs such as migraine drug as well as blood pressure. Margins expected to improve.

