Glenmark Pharma looking to launch new products across geographies

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 3.4 percent decline in net profit to Rs 239.75 crore on a 13.9 percent rise in net sales to Rs 3,141.47 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020. VS Mani, Executive Director and Global CFO discussed the earnings fineprint and business outlook.

On the back of a couple of good launches, Mani is hoping to have a better sales growth, higher single-digit growth, in the coming quarter.

The company is looking at launching new products across geographies. In spite of some pressures, he hopes to manage the margins at around 19 percent for next year as well.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

