Gland Pharma Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 10% revenue growth

Earnings

Updated : July 20, 2021 13:50:25 IST

Gland Pharma will report its first-quarter Q1FY22 earnings numbers on Wednesday.

The revenue is expected to grow around 10 percent while EBITDA is expected to decline by 11 percent. The margins are seen at 37.5 percent versus 46.7 percent and analysts believe that profit will decline around 9 percent.

Overall the growth momentum is expected to continue but in absolute numbers, a slowdown is expected as compared to the previous quarter. Numbers will be impacted by a high base -- Q1FY21 revenue was up 31 percent, EBITDA was up 51 percent, margins were 47 percent and profits were at Rs 300 crore.