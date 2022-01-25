Getting 800 products registered every year; registration process helping us to grow: Sharda Cropchem

Sharda Cropchem is in focus, it is up 20 percent locked in an upper circuit. In fact, over the last three days, the stock has seen a lot of buying interest, Q3 numbers are looking very good for the company. They have seen revenue growth of 78 percent on a year-on-year basis and margins to have expanded 220 basis points to 22.8 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, RV Bubna, CMD of Sharda Cropchem said, “We are getting around 800 or so products registered every year. That helps us to widen our portfolio. This registration process is the one which is helping us to grow and get better share of the market.”

