Galaxy Surfactants expects 3-4% of volume growth in FY22

Galaxy Surfactants will be able to do 3-4 percent of volume growth in FY22, U Shekhar, founder-promoter and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

However, the target is to have 6-8 percent volume growth in FY23, said Shekhar. He said, “We would certainly continue to maintain our target (for Q4FY22) of Rs 16,000-18,000 per metric tonne.”

Talking about business, Shekhar said, “We would expect specialty to do better, but we do see challenges as far as performance products.”

He further said that the company will have full capacity utilisation for expansions by April 2022. “As far as the new facility in Jhagadia (in Gujarat) is concerned, we are close to 65-70 percent,” said Shekhar.

